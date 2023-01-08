WORLD
3 MIN READ
Several passengers killed in bus crash in Kenyan town near Uganda border
Bus carrying dozens of Kenyan and Ugandan passengers was travelling from the eastern Ugandan city of Mbale to Nairobi and crashed in a Kenyan border town.
Several passengers killed in bus crash in Kenyan town near Uganda border
The Ugandan government says it is planning to issue new measures to try to improve road safety after a surge in accidents in the East African country over the festive period. (File) / AA
January 8, 2023

Twenty-one people have been killed when a bus heading for the Kenyan capital Nairobi crashed shortly after crossing the border from Uganda, according to police, the latest in a recent spate of deadly road accidents.

Ugandan regional police spokesman Rogers Taitika told AFP news agency on Sunday that 21 people were confirmed dead after the accident on Saturday evening. 

Those killed were mostly Kenyans but also included eight Ugandans.

The bus was travelling from the eastern Ugandan city of Mbale to Nairobi and crashed in the Kenyan town of Lwakhakha, just across the border from a Ugandan town of the same name.

Another 49 people were injured, Taitika said, adding that the driver had apparently lost control, sending the vehicle veering off the road.

"Preliminary findings point to a case of overspeeding by the bus driver," he added.

Recommended

On January 6, a passenger bus rammed into a stationary truck near the northern Ugandan city of Gulu, killing 16 people.

Ugandan police say 104 road crashes were registered in just three days over the New Year period between December 30 to January 1 with 35 people dead and 114 injured, in addition to the victims of the latest January accidents.

The Ugandan government is planning to issue new measures to try to improve road safety after a surge in accidents in the East African country over the festive period.

Security Minister Jim Muhwezi, speaking at the January 2 funeral of three siblings killed in a crash, said the cabinet was drawing up new safety measures to try to reduce the number of accidents.

READ MORE:At least 50 die in Kenya bus crash

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot