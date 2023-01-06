TÜRKİYE
Türkiye, Armenia start direct air cargo trade
The development comes as the two countries continue to hold normalisation talks that began last year.
The direct air cargo trade began on January 1, the sources said on Friday. / AA
January 6, 2023

Türkiye and Armenia have lifted barriers and begun direct air cargo amid normalisation talks between the special representatives of both countries, diplomatic sources said.

The direct air cargo trade began on January 1, the sources said on Friday.

The decision was disclosed to the Turkish exporters' associations by the Turkish Trade Ministry, the sources added.

After years of hostilities, Ankara and Yerevan resolved to mend ties. 

Last January, the first round of normalisation talks was held in Moscow, and both parties agreed to continue negotiations "without any preconditions." 

Two more rounds of negotiations were then held in February and May.

On February 2, 2022, the two countries resumed commercial flights after a two-year hiatus.

A historic bilateral meeting also took place between the foreign ministers of Türkiye and Armenia on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on March 12.

READ MORE:Türkiye offers Armenia to host normalisation talks in Yerevan

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
