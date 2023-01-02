A Turkish navy drone has recorded footage of Greek forces illegally pushing back a boat carrying irregular migrants to Turkish territorial waters, the National Defence Ministry said.

The illegal Greek pushback was recorded 3.62 miles (5.82 kilometres) southwest off the coast of Cesme in the Aegean Sea on December 29, the ministry said in a tweet on Monday.

The Turkish Coast Guard was immediately alerted and rescued the irregular migrants, it added.

