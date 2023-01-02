TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish drone detects illegal pushback of migrants by Greece
Turkish Coast Guard rescued the irregular migrants after their boat was illegally pushed back by Greek forces into Turkish waters in the Aegean Sea.
Turkish drone detects illegal pushback of migrants by Greece
The illegal Greek pushback was recorded 3.62 miles southwest off the coast of Cesme in the Aegean Sea on December 29. / AA
January 2, 2023

A Turkish navy drone has recorded footage of Greek forces illegally pushing back a boat carrying irregular migrants to Turkish territorial waters, the National Defence Ministry said.

The illegal Greek pushback was recorded 3.62 miles (5.82 kilometres) southwest off the coast of Cesme in the Aegean Sea on December 29, the ministry said in a tweet on Monday.

The Turkish Coast Guard was immediately alerted and rescued the irregular migrants, it added.

READ MORE:Türkiye detects another illegal Greek pushback of irregular migrants

Recommended

Human rights groups and media outlets have frequently reported on illegal pushbacks and other human rights breaches by Greek authorities.

Türkiye and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of pushing back irregular migrants, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants wanting to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

READ MORE:Turkish drone records fresh Greek pushback of migrants in Aegean Sea

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years