Greece tries to prevent and sabotage consultation and confidence-building measures talks with Ankara, Türkiye defence chief has said.

"Not only Greece does not want to hold these talks, but it also tries to prevent them from happening and sabotages them," Hulusi Akar said on Monday during a visit to TCG Anadolu, which will be Türkiye's largest warship.

Akar noted that the consultation meetings as well as the confidence-building measures and NATO's "decomposition methods" meetings were halted by the Greek side.

Ankara and Athens set up a technical mechanism in 2020 with NATO's participation, called "decomposition methods" to prevent possible incidents in the Eastern Mediterranean's sea and airspace.

Some Greek politicians and defence officials are aiming to "cover-up" local issues by constantly and consciously increasing tensions with Türkiye, Akar noted, saying Ankara is being "cautious" as much as possible.

He stressed that Athens attempts to present the problems between Greece and Türkiye as "issues related to NATO, the US, and the EU."

"Everyone is now aware of their (Greece's) tricks. We consider and expect everyone to be more cautious in this regard," he added.

