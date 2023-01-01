An explosion at the entrance to a military airfield in the Afghan capital killed and wounded several people, an official has said.

The cause of the blast at the gate of the facility next to Kabul's international airport was unclear, interior ministry spokesman Abdul Nafy Takor said on Sunday.

"A number of our compatriots have been martyred and wounded in the blast," Takor said, adding that authorities were investigating the incident.

Improved security?