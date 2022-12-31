WORLD
1 MIN READ
Eastern DRC: Landslide leaves 8 people dead
Intense rains in Congo's east caused flooding and landslides that destroyed many houses as well.
Eastern DRC: Landslide leaves 8 people dead
Poorly regulated rapid urbanisation has made Kinshasa increasingly vulnerable to flash floods / Reuters Archive
December 31, 2022

A landslide has crushed at least eight people and seriously injured nine others near an artisanal mine in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a local official said.

The wounded are in critical condition and receiving treatment at a local health facility, the administrator of Fizi territory in South Kivu Province, Aime Kawaya Mutipula, said by phone on Sunday.

Landslides are relatively common in the hilly slopes of eastern Congo, where heavy rains can saturate and loosen the soil. But they are more likely to occur if the soil has been disturbed by mining, tree-felling, or construction.

Recommended

In December, intense rains in DRC capital Kinshasa caused flooding and landslides that killed around 170 people.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people