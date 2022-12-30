The Indian maker of a cough syrup that was linked to the death of 19 children in Uzbekistan has halted production of all medicines after an inspection by the drug regulator.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday investigations were continuing, and production was suspended at the Marion Biotech unit in Noida, outside Delhi, while a senior executive for the firm said they were awaiting reports following the inspection.

"All manufacturing activities of Marion Biotech at Noida unit have been stopped yesterday night, while further investigation is ongoing," Mandaviya wrote on Twitter on Friday.

Hasan Harris, Marion Biotech's legal head, told Reuters partner ANI, "We await the reports, the factory was inspected. We've halted production of all medicines."

Neither Marion Biotech or the health ministry immediately responded to a request for comment on media reports that inspectors found some deviation from rules on manufacturing at one of the firm's production units.

READ MORE: Many children dead in Uzbekistan from India-made cough syrup

'Toxic substance'

On Thursday, Uzbek media reported a 19th victim, with the death of a one-year-old child.