Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has criticised Greece over its hostile approach toward migrants.

"The attitude of our western neighbour Greece toward migrants has now reached the level of brutality," Erdogan said in his address to the inaugural congress of the Conference of Constitutional Jurisdictions of the Islamic World in Istanbul.

Unfortunately, the Western countries are not responding to "this brutality of Greece," the Turkish leader lamented.

"We are all deeply saddened by the indifference to the heart-wrenching images from the borderline and the refugee shelters resembling Nazi camps," he said.

A similar approach is also witnessed in the fight against the terrorists by hiding behind the phrase of a "political asylum seeker," he added.

Blaming the West for not being sensitive enough about the issue, Erdogan said the Western countries and some institutions that close their doors to migrants from Syria, Iraq, and Africa show "high levels of tolerance to the terrorist groups PKK and FETO."

The separatist terror group PKK is indeed financing its attacks on Syria, Iraq, and Türkiye by receiving and collecting donations from those countries every year, he further said.

