Israel has expelled French-Palestinian lawyer Salah Hamouri, announced the country's interior ministry, after he had been detained without formal charges since March.

Hamouri "was deported this morning to France following Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked's decision to withdraw his residency status," the ministry said in a statement on Sunday morning.

Israeli authorities had previously said Hammouri would be deported to France because of his alleged "breach of allegiance to the State of Israel" and "based on secret evidence he cannot challenge."

