WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkish family grapples with tragic murder of loved one in Paris
University student Akin Genc was killed in an armed attack on the way home from school in Aulnay-sous-Bois, a suburb of Paris.
Turkish family grapples with tragic murder of loved one in Paris
Akin Genc will be laid to rest in the Turkish province of Trabzon after procedures are completed.
December 18, 2022

Ersin Genc is waiting for the murderer of his brother to be found as soon as possible as the family grapples with grief in wake of their loss.

University student Akin Genc, 20, was killed Thursday in an armed attack on the way home from school in Aulnay-sous-Bois, a suburb of Paris.

He was found shot in the head on a side street about 200 metres (656 feet) from his home. He was taken to the hospital but could not be saved.

READ MORE:Teenage girl of Turkish origin dies after knife attack in Germany

'No animosity toward anyone'

Recommended

Ersin Genc told Anadolu Agency that the pain the family has experienced is indescribable but stressed that his brother and family had no animosity toward anyone.

He said his brother, who was studying at an architecture school in Paris, was a successful student without any bad habits.

READ MORE:Türkiye asks for clarity on deceased Turkish national in French custody

"He was a child like an angel. From school to home, from home to school, he did nothing but study on the weekends,” he said.

He said that the investigation is ongoing and the family expects the murderer to be found as soon as possible.

Akin Genc will be laid to rest in the Turkish province of Trabzon after procedures are completed.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people