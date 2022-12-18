Ersin Genc is waiting for the murderer of his brother to be found as soon as possible as the family grapples with grief in wake of their loss.

University student Akin Genc, 20, was killed Thursday in an armed attack on the way home from school in Aulnay-sous-Bois, a suburb of Paris.

He was found shot in the head on a side street about 200 metres (656 feet) from his home. He was taken to the hospital but could not be saved.

'No animosity toward anyone'