Iran has arrested the lawyer of two female journalists jailed after covering the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini that sparked three months of protests.

"Mohammad Ali Kamfirouzi, the lawyer for several activists and journalists, has been detained," the Tehran-based Ham Mihan newspaper said on Saturday.

Kamfirouzi's lawyer Mohammad Ali Bagherpour was cited as saying his client had not received a summons, was unaware of the charges he faced and that he had been detained without any legal formalities.

Ham Mihan quoted Kamfirouzi's brother as saying that his arrest had occurred on Wednesday, as well as that the judiciary was "responsible for protecting my brother's life and health".

Concern over the fate of detainees

Among Kamfirouzi's clients were Niloufar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi, the two female journalists arrested after covering Amini's death and its aftermath.

Hamedi, who works at the newspaper Shargh, was detained on September 20 after visiting the hospital where Amini had spent three days in a coma before her death.