Jose Maria Sison, who launched one of the world's longest-running Maoist insurgencies, has died at 83 after a two-week confinement in a hospital in the Netherlands , the Communist Party of the Philippines has announced.

Sison is the founder of the Philippine Communist Party, whose military wing - the New People's Army (NPA) - has been waging an armed rebellion in one of the world's longest-running insurgencies.

The conflict between the NPA and the Philippine government has killed more than 40,000 people.

"The Filipino proletariat and toiling people grieve the death of their teacher and guiding light," the party said in a statement on Saturday.

The self-exiled communist leader has lived in Europe since the late 1980s, after his release from jail following the fall of the former president Ferdinand Marcos, whose namesake son was elected president in a May election this year.

Sison was also put on a US terrorist list in 2002, which prevented him from travelling.

The party said Sison died peacefully at around 8:40 p.m. (1240 GMT) on Friday after being confined in the hospital in Utrecht. It did not give a reason for Sison's confinement.

"Even as we mourn, we vow (to) continue to give all our strength and determination to carry the revolution forward guided by the memory and teachings of the people's beloved Ka Joma," the party said.

Sison was also known as Joma. "Ka" means comrade.