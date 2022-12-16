A new Pentagon office set up to track reports of unidentified flying objects or UFOs has received "several hundreds" of new reports but no evidence so far of alien life, the agency's leadership said.

In June 2021, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence reported that between 2004 and 2021, there were 144 such encounters, 80 of which were captured on multiple sensors.

Since then, "we've had lots more reporting," said anomaly office director Sean Kirkpatrick on Friday.

When asked to quantify the amount, Kirkpatrick said, "several hundreds."

The All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) was set up in July and is responsible for not only tracking unidentified objects in the sky but also underwater or in space — or potentially an object that has the ability to move from one domain to the next.

The officials said an updated report from the Director of National Intelligence that will provide specific figures on new reports received since 2021 is expected by the end of the year.

The office was set up not only to examine whether there’s extraterrestrial life but also because of the security risk posed by so many encounters with unknown flying objects by military installations or military aircraft.

Congress hearing

This May, Congress held its first hearing in more than half a century on the topic, with multiple members expressing concern that whether or not the objects are alien or potentially new, unknown technology being flown by China, Russia or another potential adversary, the unknown creates a security risk.