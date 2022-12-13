Sudan has signed an initial $6 billion deal led by United Arab Emirates' AD Ports Group and Invictus Investment to build a vast new Red Sea port and economic zone.

"The massive project, which is estimated to cost around $6 billion, will give a strong boost to the national economy and will bring countless benefits for the whole country," said Sudan's Finance Minister Gibril Ibrahim during the signing ceremony on Tuesday.

The Abu Amama port, to be built north of the existing key hub of Port Sudan, will include an industrial zone, an international airport, and an agricultural area covering over 400,000 acres, Ibrahim said.

A 450-km-long road will connect Abu Amama port with the agricultural area of Abu Hamad in Suda n's River Nile State, the two sides said at the signing ceremony held in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum.

AD Ports Group is majority owned by ADQ, among Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth funds.

Invictus Investment is headed by Osama Daoud Abdellatif, head of the Dal Group, Sudan's biggest conglomerate.

The UAE's official WAM news agency said the deal gives the consortium the "right to develop, manage, and operate port and economic zone assets" in Sudan.

