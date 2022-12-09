Türkiye's grocery app Getir said it has acquired its German rival Gorillas as the online food delivery market consolidates following a boom during the coronavirus pandemic.

A Getir company spokesperson said on Friday that the acquisition valued the German company at $1.2 billion but disclosed no other details of the deal.

"Markets go up and down, but consumers love our service and convenience is here to stay," Getir founder Nazim Salur said in a company statement.

"Getir will continue to lead the industry it invented seven years ago."