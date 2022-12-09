A little less than a year ago, Microsoft announced a $69 billion acquisition of the video game giant, Activision Blizzard, which makes popular games such as Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Diablo, and Candy Crush.

If realised, it would become the biggest acquisition in Microsoft's history and for the video game industry.

But on Thursday, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said it will be suing to block the deal.

According to the FTC, the purchase deal "would enable Microsoft to suppress competitors to its Xbox gaming consoles and its rapidly growing subscription content and cloud-gaming business."

The anti-trust watchdog argues that Microsoft could use Activision's "must-have" content to privilege its own services, including its Xbox gaming platform, its Game Pass subscription service, and its cloud-based game offering.

It could also deny this content to its rival, Sony, to encourage consumers to use its Xbox console instead of Sony’s Playstation, and more broadly, Microsoft products and platforms instead of those of its rivals.

The FTC said in a complaint, which was voted 3-1, that Microsoft has a track record of acquiring and using valuable gaming content to suppress competition from rival consoles.

The agency said the Seattle-based technology firm made several titles from video game developer Bethesda its exclusives, after acquiring parent company ZeniMax, despite assurances it had given to European antitrust authorities that it had no incentive to withhold games from rivals.

