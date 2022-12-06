An Argentinian court has found Vice President Cristina Kirchner guilty of corruption, sentencing her to six years in jail and banning her from holding public office for life.

Kirchner was declared guilty of "fraudulent administration" on Tuesday over irregular public works contracts awarded during her time as president between 2007 and 2015.

A three-judge panel found the Peronist leader guilty of fraud but rejected a charge of running a criminal organisation, for which the sentence could have been 12 years in prison.

It's the first time an Argentine vice president has been convicted of a crime while in office.

Her supporters vowed to paralyse the country if she were convicted.

They clogged downtown Buenos Aires and marched on the federal court building, beating drums and shouting as they pressed against police barriers.

"I won't be a candidate for anything, not a senator, or a deputy or president of the nation," Kirchner wrote on social media after the ruling.

