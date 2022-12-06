A roadside bomb has killed seven petroleum company employees aboard a bus in northern Afghanistan, a provincial police spokesman said.

"The bomb was placed in a cart by the roadside. It was detonated as the bus arrived," said Asif Waziri, of the Balkh police department in Mazar-i-Sharif, on Tuesday.

Although the Taliban claim to have improved security across the nation since storming back to power in August last year, there have been scores of bomb blasts and attacks – many claimed by the local chapter of the Daesh.

At least 19 people were killed and 24 others wounded earlier this month by a blast at a madrassa in Aybak, southeast of Mazar-i-Sharif.

Waziri told AFP news agency that Tuesday's blast happened around 7:00 am (0230 GMT) near Sayed Abad Square in the city.