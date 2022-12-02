BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Elon Musk unveils first Tesla Semi truck
Billionaire introduces his company's first heavy-duty truck at an event in electric automaker's Nevada plant, making its first foray into the trucking industry.
Elon Musk unveils first Tesla Semi truck
Elon Musk speaks during the live-streamed unveiling of the Tesla Semi electric truck, in Nevada, US. / Reuters
December 2, 2022

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk has unveiled the company's first heavy-duty Semi truck at an event in the electric automaker's Nevada plant, making its first foray into the trucking industry.

Musk said at the event on Thursday that the company successfully completed over 800 kilometres of test of the Semi's driving range on November 15 between Fremont and San Diego.

The truck is a Class 8 vehicle, meaning it has a weight limit allowing it to transport more than 33,001 pounds of cargo.

It was initially meant to go into production in 2019 after being unveiled in 2017, but plans were delayed due to battery constraints.

READ MORE: Elon Musk sells around $7 billion worth of Tesla shares amid Twitter battle

Recommended

Regenerative braking

Tesla said its other vehicles would use the powertrain in the Semi and that the company will use the truck in its own supply chain to ship auto components.

Musk said that the Semi has three times the power of any diesel-powered truck, and is the first Tesla vehicle and is aimed at reducing the outsized emissions of the trucking sector relative to the size of the fleet.

Tesla also said that the Semi would use its regenerative braking to recapture kinetic energy to improve efficiency. 

READ MORE: Musk 'losing billions of dollars' in Berlin, Austin Tesla factories

READ MORE:Elon Musk disposes of over 19M Tesla shares a week after Twitter deal

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US
Trump signs order certifying TikTok deal meets US security law
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Germany's industrial giant Bosch to cut 13,000 jobs in blow to country's ailing auto sector
Jaguar Land Rover says some systems are back online following cyber attack
Explainer: Why did China give up the title of ‘developing country’?
Ankara, Washington poised for breakthrough in trade relations, says Turkish trade minister
Here's how Nepal's interim government wants to end excessive spending of public funds
Indian generic pharma firms at centre of global push to end HIV
China forgoes ‘developing country’ perks at WTO to bolster global trade amid Trump tariff wars
The $100,000 brain tax: Did the US just bankrupt innovation?
By Djoomart Otorbaev
Ankara reduces tariffs on US imports ahead of Erdogan-Trump meeting
NASA, NOAA to launch joint mission to shield earth from solar storms
Drones disrupt Copenhagen, Oslo airports amid NATO tensions over alleged Russian airspace breaches
'Like Covid lockdown all over again': H-1B holders rush back to US after Trump's shock visa order
India says Trump's H-1B visa price hike could disrupt Indian IT sectors, families in US