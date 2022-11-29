WORLD
First Libyan Turkish hospital becomes operational in Misrata
The 120-bed hospital equipped with four operating rooms and nine emergency beds will initially offer services such as cardiovascular surgery, obstetrics and internal medicine.
Turkish physicians will mainly work at the Misrata hospital, which was put into service by an Istanbul-based company. / AA
November 29, 2022

The first Libyan Turkish hospital has been inaugurated in Libya's northwestern city of Misrata.

Turkish physicians will mainly work at the Libyan Turkish Hospital, which was put into service on Monday under the leadership of Turkish conglomerate Karanfil Group operating in Libya.

Murtaza Karanfil, chairman of the Istanbul-based Karanfil Group, told Anadolu Agency that the hospital will provide medical services to thousands of Libyans.

"Today, we are happy to inaugurate the first Libyan Turkish Hospital in brotherly and friendly country Libya,” Karanfil said, adding that Libya's health infrastructure will be entrusted to Turkish doctors and administrators.

Emre Aktepe, a specialist in infectious diseases and clinical microbiology, said Libyans helped them a lot in the establishment of the hospital.

“We came to Libya with a group of 14 physicians. Our nurses are also from Türkiye. We also have very valuable doctors and nurses from Libya and Tunisia,” he added.

Sevim Kara, the head of the nursing services, said they will provide very good service with her nurse friends, who are specialised in every field.

“Patients will be able to do all their procedures easily from their mobile phones. We brought a system that does not exist in Libya to this country through Libyan Turkish Hospital,” said Mucahit Ekinci, a specialist in hospital information management systems.

The 120-bed hospital has 13 polyclinics, four operating rooms, nine emergency beds, and a fully equipped ambulance service, as well as general, cardiovascular, neonatal and coronary intensive care units.

In the first phase, the hospital will offer services including cardiovascular surgery, cardiology, orthopaedics, trauma, neurosurgery, general surgery, obstetrics, internal medicine, paediatrichealth and diseases, infectious diseases, anaesthesia and reanimation, otolaryngology, radiology, nutrition and diet, and emergency and ambulance facilities.

Other departments such as urology, dermatology and cosmetology, plastic surgery, and paediatric surgery will be opened in the second phase.

