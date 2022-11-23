TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye: Over 250 terrorists neutralised in northern Iraq, Syria operation
Ankara only targets terrorists during Operation Claw-Sword, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar reiterates, as the country's cross-border aerial campaign against the YPG/PKK continues.
Türkiye: Over 250 terrorists neutralised in northern Iraq, Syria operation
Akar says "terrorists have despicably attacked civilian targets. We will silence them as soon as possible." / AA
November 23, 2022

Türkiye has neutralised 254 PKK/YPG terrorists as part of its cross-border air operation in northern Iraq and Syria, the country's national defence minister said.

"So far, 471 targets have been brought under fire in the operation, and 254 terrorists have been neutralised," Hulusi Akar said on Wednesday at the operations centre of the Land Forces Command in the capital Ankara.

"Terrorists have despicably attacked civilian targets. We will silence them as soon as possible," Akar added.

Ankara only targets terrorists and their hideouts during the operation, Akar reiterated, saying: "We do not have any problems with any ethnic, religious, or sectarian group, or with our Kurdish or Arab brothers."

READ MORE:Türkiye neutralises 184 PKK/YPG terrorists: Defence ministry

Recommended

Operation Claw-Sword continues

On Sunday, Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Sword, a cross-border aerial campaign against the terror group YPG/PKK which has illegal hideouts across the Iraqi and Syrian borders where they plan attacks on Turkish soil.

After the air operation was launched, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also signalled a ground operation to northern Iraq and northern Syria to eliminate the terror threat, saying: "This is not limited to just an air operation."

Türkiye's operation followed a YPG/PKK terror attack on November 13 on Istanbul's crowded Istiklal Avenue that killed six people and left 81 injured.

READ MORE: Türkiye begins anti-terror raids in Iraq, Syria after Istanbul bombing

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years