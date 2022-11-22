BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
OECD: Ukraine war, rising inflation slowing world growth to a trickle
The world economy will grow just 3.1 percent this year, down sharply from a robust 5.9 percent in 2021, according to the projections by the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.
OECD: Ukraine war, rising inflation slowing world growth to a trickle
Global growth next year is estimated to come largely from the emerging market countries of Asia, projected to account for three-quarters of world growth. / AP
November 22, 2022

Hobbled by high interest rates, punishing inflation and Russia’s war against Ukraine, the world economy is expected to eke out only modest growth this year and to expand even more tepidly in 2023.

That was the sobering forecast issued on Tuesday by the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). 

In the OECD's estimation, the world economy will grow just 3.1 percent this year, down sharply from a robust 5.9 percent in 2021.

Next year, the OECD predicts, will be even worse: The international economy would expand only 2.2 percent.

“It is true we are not predicting a global recession,” OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann said at a news conference. 

“But this is a very, very challenging outlook, and I don’t think that anyone will take great comfort from the projection of 2.2 percent global growth.”

READ MORE: Russia enters recession as GDP shrinks by 4%

US and Europe to falter

The OECD expects the United States, the world's largest economy, to grow just 1.8 percent this year (down drastically from 5.9 percent in 2021), 0.5 percent in 2023 and 1 percent in 2024.

Recommended

Their report foresees US inflation, though decelerating, to remain well above the Fed’s 2 percent annual target next year and into 2024.

The organisation's forecast for the 19 European countries that share the euro currency, which are enduring an energy crisis from Russia's war, is hardly brighter.

OECD expects the eurozone to collectively manage just 0.5 percent growth next year before accelerating slightly to 1.4 percent in 2024.

And it expects inflation to continue squeezing the continent: The OECD predicts that consumer prices, which rose just 2.6 percent in 2021, will jump 8.3 percent for all of 2022 and 6.8 percent in 2023.

Whatever growth the international economy produces next year, the OECD says, will come largely from the emerging market countries of Asia, who it estimates will account for three-quarters of world growth.

India’s economy, for instance, is expected to grow 6.6 percent this year and 5.7 percent next year.

China's economy, which not long ago boasted double-digit annual growth, will expand just 3.3 percent this year and 4.6 percent in 2023.

READ MORE: World Bank slashes 2022 global growth forecast to 2.9%

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US
Trump signs order certifying TikTok deal meets US security law
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Germany's industrial giant Bosch to cut 13,000 jobs in blow to country's ailing auto sector
Jaguar Land Rover says some systems are back online following cyber attack
Explainer: Why did China give up the title of ‘developing country’?
Ankara, Washington poised for breakthrough in trade relations, says Turkish trade minister
Here's how Nepal's interim government wants to end excessive spending of public funds
Indian generic pharma firms at centre of global push to end HIV
China forgoes ‘developing country’ perks at WTO to bolster global trade amid Trump tariff wars
The $100,000 brain tax: Did the US just bankrupt innovation?
By Djoomart Otorbaev
Ankara reduces tariffs on US imports ahead of Erdogan-Trump meeting
NASA, NOAA to launch joint mission to shield earth from solar storms
Drones disrupt Copenhagen, Oslo airports amid NATO tensions over alleged Russian airspace breaches
'Like Covid lockdown all over again': H-1B holders rush back to US after Trump's shock visa order
India says Trump's H-1B visa price hike could disrupt Indian IT sectors, families in US