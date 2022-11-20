Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in the capital Doha to attend the opening ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Erdogan on Sunday also attended a reception hosted by Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

During the reception, Erdogan held a brief conversation with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, which marked the first time the two leaders met.

Erdogan also chatted with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Jordan’s King Abdullah, Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mishaal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the vice president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, and the ruler of Dubai.

Erdogan, a onetime semi-professional football player in his youth, is also set to watch the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador.