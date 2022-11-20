TÜRKİYE
Erdogan meets global leaders at reception in Qatar ahead of World Cup
President Erdogan held a brief conversation with Qatar's emir, as well as Egyptian president, Jordan’s king, Palestine's president, Kuwait's crown prince and Saudi's crown prince.
Erdogan attends reception hosted by Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. / AA
November 20, 2022

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in the capital Doha to attend the opening ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Erdogan on Sunday also attended a reception hosted by Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. 

During the reception, Erdogan held a brief conversation with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, which marked the first time the two leaders met.

Erdogan also chatted with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Jordan’s King Abdullah, Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mishaal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the vice president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, and the ruler of Dubai.

Erdogan, a onetime semi-professional football player in his youth, is also set to watch the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador.

Under a bilateral security cooperation agreement, Ankara deployed more than 3,000 police officers and security personnel to provide security for the World Cup with their Qatari counterparts.

The international football tournament runs through December 18.

