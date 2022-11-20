The UN COP27 climate summit in Egypt has drawn praise for the creation of a "loss and damage" fund to help vulnerable countries cope with the destructive impacts of global warming.

But there was also anger on Sunday over a failure to push further efforts on cutting emissions to keep alive the aspirational goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius from pre-industrial levels.

Here are some of the reactions:

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres:

"This COP has taken an important step towards justice. I welcome the decision to establish a loss and damage fund."

"Clearly, this won't be enough... To have any hope of keeping to 1.5, we need to massively invest in renewables and end our addiction to fossil fuels."

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, COP27 chairman:

"My friends, we heard the call and we responded."

"Millions around the globe can now sense some glimmer of hope that their suffering will finally be addressed appropriately."

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif:

"The establishment of loss & damage fund at the UN climate summit is the first pivotal step towards the goal of climate justice."

Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama:

"From the bottom of my heart, vinaka vakalevu (thank you very much) to our tireless Pacific negotiators for securing a loss and damage fund at COP27."

Former president of Ireland and Chairperson of the Elders Mary Robinson:

"The historic outcome on loss and damage at COP27 shows international cooperation is possible. Equally, the renewed commitment on the 1.5C global warming limit was a source of relief."

"However, none of this changes the fact that the world remains on the brink of climate catastrophe."

Executive Director of Power Shift Africa Mohamed Adow:

"At the beginning of these talks loss and damage was not even on the agenda and now we are making history."

"It just shows that this UN process can achieve results, and that the world can recognise the plight of the vulnerable must not be treated as a political football."