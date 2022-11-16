Police have released a video showing how the terrorist who carried out Sunday’s deadly attack in the heart of Istanbul arrived and left the scene.

The Istanbul Police Department released on Wednesday the security camera footage in which the perpetrator of the terrorist attack Ahlam Albashir, a Syrian woman who planted the explosives, can be seen arriving at Taksim Square and leaving right before the blast occurred.

The footage shows that the terrorist, who entered Istiklal Avenue, a busy pedestrian Street, from Taksim Square at 3:17 pm local time on the day of the incident, was walking on the street with her backpack and a plastic bag in her hand.

It is noteworthy that the terrorist, who tried to hide her appearance with a headscarf and came in front of a cafe at 3:29 pm local time, sat on the bench at 3:30 pm local time in front of a store, where the explosion occurred, with her backpack and plastic bag in her hand.

The video includes moments when Albashir, who was sitting on the bench for about 41 minutes, left her backpack on the bench at 4:11 pm local time and started walking toward Taksim Square again, and started running after 4:14 pm, the moment the explosion took place.

Perpetrator, other suspects detained

The moments when the terrorist was walking in front of a hotel at around 4:17 pm local time in Taksim Square were also recorded.