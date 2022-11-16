WORLD
3 MIN READ
Blaming Russia for Poland missile attack will escalate tensions: Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he respects Russia's statement that Russian missiles have not hit Polish territory, adding that an investigation should be launched on the incident.
Blaming Russia for Poland missile attack will escalate tensions: Erdogan
Erdogan says that he believes the Türkiye and UN-brokered grain export deal between Russia and Ukraine will be extended beyond its November 19 deadline, adding that Ankara is making efforts to extend it by a year. / AA
November 16, 2022

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has voiced the need to respect Russia's statement on reports of a suspected missile attack on Poland and said pointing fingers at Russia would further escalate tensions.

Speaking at a press conference on the sidelines of the G20 Bali Summit in Indonesia on Wednesday, said: "I need to respect Russia's statement. In this regard, it is important for us (to mention) that Russia says, 'This has nothing to do with us.'"

He said that pointing fingers at Russia after finding out that the missile is not Russian-made will further escalate tensions.

"Launching an investigation [on the incident] is essential," he added.

Erdogan’s remarks came after reports of a suspected missile attack on Poland that killed two people.

READ MORE: Biden says missile that struck Poland village 'unlikely' fired from Russia

Ukraine grain deal

Recommended

On the Istanbul grain deal, Erdogan said he believed a deal allowing Ukraine to export grain through the Black Sea that is set to expire on Saturday would remain in place.

"I am of the opinion that it will continue. There's no problem there," Erdogan said.

Ukraine is one of the world's top grain producers, and Russia's incursion into the country blocked 20 million tonnes of grain in its ports before the United Nations and Türkiye-brokered the deal in July.

Erdogan said he would speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin as soon as he returned to Türkiye.

“We will also discuss the transport of fertiliser and ammonia," he said. "Because the path to peace passes through dialogue," he added.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement on July 22 in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine conflict began in February.

More than 10 million tonnes of grain have been exported from Ukraine since Aug. 1, according to the UN.

READ MORE: G20 leaders 'must end war' between Russia, Ukraine — Indonesia

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people