The Turkish chief of general staff Yasar Guler has raised Sunday's terrorist attack at Istanbul's iconic Istiklal Avenue with his US counterpart Mark Milley.

Guler had a phone call with Milley on Monday and discussed the deadly attack that left six people dead and 81 others injured.

In a statement, US Joint Staff spokesman Col. Dave Butler said the two army chiefs "reaffirmed the strength of our (US-Türkiye) bilateral military relationship" in the call.

Sunday's deadly explosion that took place on Istiklal Avenue in the Beyoglu district was carried out by the YPG/PYD/PKK terrorist organisation, according to Turkish authorities. The suspect, a Syrian woman, has been arrested, said Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.

For Ankara, Washington’s continued support for affiliates of the PKK terror group in the name of fighting Daesh in Syria has long been a sore point between the two NATO allies.

But Washington has not done enough to win Türkiye's confidence on the issues concerning the country's national security and fight against terrorism.