Hundreds of thousands of Spanish public health care workers and their supporters have came together in a demonstration in Madrid.

On Sunday, they were demanding more primary health care staff and protesting what they believe to be the gradual erosion of the public health care system in favour of private providers by the conservative regional government.

The protest in the Spanish capital, dubbed the "white tidal wave" because of the white medical coats worn by many protesters, took place under the slogan “Madrid rises up for public health.”

The Madrid region is at the centre of the protests. Partial walkouts started in the region last Monday, with an all-out strike called for November 21 for nearly 5,000 Madrid doctors.

A regional government spokesman said there were 200,000 people out on the streets, but organisers gave a figure three times higher, saying 650,000 demonstrators had joined the protest.

The protest was called by neighbourhood associations, labor unions and leftist political parties.

Lack of funding