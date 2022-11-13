Turkish security forces have "neutralised" 455 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq since the beginning of Türkiye’s Operation Claw-Lock in April, according to sources from the Ministry of National Defence.

The operation, which targets the PKK's hideouts in northern Iraq's Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border is continuing successfully as planned, the sources said on Sunday on condition of anonymity.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to indicate the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

As part of the operation that started in mid-April, 557 caves and 1,904 handmade explosives, as well as mines, have been destroyed. Turkish security forces also seized several anti-tank missiles along with rocket launchers and Kalashnikov rifles.

Some 522,000 ammunition, 205 radios, 121 thermal and surveillance binoculars and 88 tons of life materials were among the seized items as well.

'Approaching the end'