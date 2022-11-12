TÜRKİYE
Turkish intelligence arrests FETO fugitive
Ugur Demirok, who was a member of the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation, had an arrest warrant on charges of "establishing and leading an armed terrorist organisation," security sources say.
According to sources, Demirok fled abroad after the defeated coup on July 15, 2016 in Türkiye. / AA
November 12, 2022

A member of the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) has been caught in an operation carried out by the Turkish National Intelligence Organization, security sources say.

Ugur Demirok, who was brought to Türkiye on Saturday, had an arrest warrant on charges of "establishing and leading an armed terrorist organisation."

Demirok, who was found to be active in the terror group's defunct covert structure in the Turkish military and the police force, was also a user of the terrorist organisation's encrypted messaging app ByLock.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup in Türkiye on July 15, 2016 in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 wounded. 

According to sources, Demirok fled abroad after the defeated coup.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

SOURCE:AA
