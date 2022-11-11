On her visit to India, Janet Yellen went to Microsoft’s research facility on the outskirts of New Delhi, where she met some of the country’s leaders in the technology sector and addressed a press conference with Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The US treasury secretary’s goal to visit India has come at a time when Russia’s offensive in Ukraine is putting Europe and the West on the edge, and a tussle for economic supremacy with China threatening to turn ugly.

In her own words, she was in India for “friend-shoring” — an approach pursued by the US to diversify away from countries that present geopolitical and security risks to the global supply chain.

Meaning, the US would rather engage with friendly countries in this respect, so as to avoid disruptions. For too long, countries around the world have been overly dependent on risky countries or a single source for critical inputs, Associated Press quoted Yellen as saying.

Apple’s recent announcement that its consumers will have to wait for a longer period of time to get their hands on the latest iPhone models due to the imposition of Covid-19 restrictions on a contractor’s factory in central China offers crucial insights.

“We are proactively deepening economic integration with trusted trading partners like India,” Yellen said. “Technology companies like Amazon and Google are investing in India and Vietnam. Apple recently announced that it was shifting some iPhone manufacturing from China to India.”

It is perhaps for this reason that Yellen said India’s membership in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework will make supply chains resilient between the Asian country and the US, and in the process reduce the region’s dependency on China.

The US’s push to have India act as a counterweight to China comes from New Delhi’s tense relations with Beijing, who were as early as last year involved in a border skirmish that was feared to escalate into a full-fledged war. Plus, India’s economic potential makes it a natural rival to China’s growing influence in the region.

Critical partnership

The US often comes under criticism for ignoring India’s poor human rights record, especially when it comes to implementation of new measures targeting its Muslim and Christian minorities under the Hindu-nationalist government of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).