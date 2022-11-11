The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) has been admitted to the Organization of Turkic States as an observer member, the Turkish foreign minister has announced.

“We are always by the side of #TRNC everywhere,” Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Twitter on Friday.

Decades-long dispute

Cyprus has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots despite a series of diplomatic efforts by the UN to achieve a comprehensive settlement.

Ethnic attacks starting in the early 1960s forced Turkish Cypriots to withdraw into enclaves for their safety.