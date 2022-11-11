Friday, November 11, 2022

7 killed in Russian strikes on civilian building, says Ukraine

At least seven people have been killed in Russian missile attacks on a civilian building in southern Ukraine, local media reported.

The missiles hit a five-story building which consequently collapsed, state-run news agency Ukrinform said citing Vitaliy Kim, head of the Mykolaiv regional military administration where the attack occurred.

Russian troops also shelled the border territories of the northern Chernihiv province, but no casualties or damages were reported.

Ukrainian forces entering Kherson after Russian retreat: Kiev

Ukraine said its forces were entering the southern city of Kherson after Russia announced its troops had retreated to defensive positions on the eastern bank of the Dnipro river.

"Kherson is returning to Ukrainian control and units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are entering the city," the Ukrainian defence ministry said on social media.

"The retreat routes of the Russian invaders are under fire control of the Ukrainian army. Any attempts to oppose the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be stopped."

Russia claims all troops gone from city in southern Ukraine

Russia relinquished its final foothold in a major city in southern Ukraine, allowing Ukrainian forces to move cautiously toward reclaiming the country’s only Russian-controlled provincial capital in what would be a major morale-boosting victory.

In a statement carried by Russian state news agencies, Russia’s Defense Ministry said its troops finished withdrawing from the western bank of the river that divides Ukraine's southern Kherson region at 5 a.m. The area they left included the city of Kherson, the only provincial capital Russia had captured during its nearly 9-month offensive on Ukraine.

Videos and photos circulating on social media showed a Ukrainian flag flying over a monument in a central square of Kherson and local residents cheerfully taking to the streets with Ukrainian flags as well. Some footage showed crowds cheering on men in military uniform.

Ukraine seeks funds for naval drones to counter Russian missile strikes

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy backed a fundraising campaign to help Ukraine build a fleet of naval drones to protect its cities against Russian missile strikes from the Black Sea.

United24, an initiative launched by Zelenskyy to raise charitable donations for Ukraine following Russia's offensive, said Ukraine needed 100 drones, each of which costs 10 million hryvnias ($274,000)

Since launching its full-scale military operation, Russia has carried out missile strikes from ships in the Black Sea and from Crimea, which Moscow occupied in 2014 and is home to Russia's Black Sea Fleet.

Kiev says Russia frees 45 Ukrainians in new prisoner swap

Forty-five Ukrainian soldiers have been freed in a prisoner exchange with Russia and the bodies of two killed Ukrainian soldiers have also been repatriated, the head of the Ukrainian presidential office said on Friday.

The official, Andriy Yermak, gave no details of the Russians freed in the swap. He published a video of a group of soldiers sitting in the back of a vehicle who were told "Welcome to Ukraine" and then cheered "Glory to Ukraine!"

Russia bans entry to 200 US nationals, including Biden's relatives, press secretary

The Russian foreign ministry said it had banned 200 US nationals from entering Russia, including a sister and two brothers of US President Joe Biden, in response to personal sanctions from Washington.

It said it had banned entry by Valerie Biden Owens, James Brian Biden and Francis William Biden.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was also included on the list.

Ex-guard at UK's Berlin embassy admits spying for Russia

A former security guard at the British embassy in Berlin has admitted spying for Russia and faces up to 14 years in prison.

David Ballantyne Smith, 58, pleaded guilty to eight charges under the Official Secrets Act. Prosecutors say he gave Gen. Maj. Sergey Chukhurov, Russia's military attache in Berlin, information about the activities, identities, addresses and phone numbers of British civil servants.

Smith also collected intelligence, some of it classed secret, on the operation and layout of the embassy, which prosecutors said would be useful to “an enemy, namely the Russian state.”

Russia withdrew over 30,000 servicemen to eastern bank of the Dnipro river - IFX

Russia's defence ministry said that more than 30,000 of its servicemen have been withdrawn to the eastern bank of the Dnipro River, Interfax news agency reported.

Russia's defence ministry said earlier on Friday it had completed the withdrawal of troops from the western bank of the Dnipro river in Ukraine's southern Kherson region.

Ukraine hails 'victory' in Kherson after Russian pullout

Kiev has proclaimed Russia's announced withdrawal from the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson as another key battlefield success in territory that Moscow once claimed as its own.

"Ukraine is gaining another important victory right now and proves that whatever Russia says or does, Ukraine will win," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on social media.

Air raid alerts sound in Ukraine's 4 regions

Air raid alerts have sounded in Ukraine's Cherkasy, Kirovograd, and Mykolaiv regions, as well as the Kiev-controlled part of Zaporizhzhia region, local authorities said.

The officials urged civilians to take shelter.

The alerts are issued by local authorities in Ukraine almost on a daily basis due to possible Russian missile and drone strikes which have recently targeted civilian and energy infrastructures.

Russian forces launched a new series of airstrikes on Kiev and other Ukrainian cities over the past weeks, after an explosion hit Russia's key Kerch Bridge connecting the country with the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula.

UN begins talks with Russia on Black Sea grains deal

Talks between a Russian delegation and senior UN officials to address Moscow's grievances about the Black Sea grains export initiative began in Geneva, a UN spokesperson said.

The negotiations come just eight days before the Türkiye-brokered deal in July is due to be renewed. The accord has helped stave off a global food crisis by allowing the export of food and fertilisers from several of Ukraine's Black Sea ports.

Moscow has indicated that it is prepared to quit the deal, which could expire in November.

Ukraine in 'final stage' of reclaiming right river bank in Kherson region