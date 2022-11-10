Hackers leaking medical records stolen from a major Australian healthcare company have demanded $10 million to stop the leaks, about a dollar for each of their potential victims.

Medibank earlier this week confirmed the hackers had accessed information belonging to 9.7 million current and former clients, including Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

A small sample of records posted by the hackers early on Wednesday featured a "naughty list" of names that appeared to have undergone treatment for drug addiction, alcohol abuse and HIV.

Medibank on Thursday confirmed an "additional file" believed to contain customer data was uploaded to a "dark web" forum overnight.

The hackers used the same forum to detail their ransom demand.

"Society ask us about ransom, it's 10 million USD," the anonymous hackers posted on the forum.

"We can make discount... $1 = 1 customer."

Medibank has repeatedly refused to pay the hackers.

