With a smile on her face, American Congresswoman Helen Delich Bentley took turns with fellow lawmakers to swing sledgehammers and smash a Toshiba stereo on the grounds of the Capitol.

“Treachery by any other name is still treachery,” Bentley told the assembled journalists. “But if it had another name, it would be Toshiba.”

The incident occurred in July 1987, when the Japanese electronics giant faced controversy centred around the United States’s national interests and its quest to maintain tech hegemony on a global stage.

One of Toshiba’s divisions had sold a critical piece of technology to the former Soviet Union, aiding it in developing advanced submarines. Such exchanges with the Soviet military at the peak of the Cold War were seen as a cardinal sin by the American lawmakers.

As a result, the US hit Toshiba with sanctions and millions of dollars in revenue were wiped off its books as its products faced heavy import duties and American firms cut ties with the company.

Realising the importance of the US market, executives at the Japanese firm — which produced a range of products from batteries, televisions, and laptops to nuclear power plants — took out full-page advertisements in dozens of US-based newspapers apologising to the public. Heads rolled at Toshiba. Many senior staff members were fired.

Toshiba — which, along with Sony, Mitsubishi Corporation and other Japanese firms came to define the incredible rise of the East Asian country — is now a shadow of its former self.

The company, which invented NAND flash memory chips and introduced the first colour TV in Japan, is up for sale after years of losing money and selling off parts of its business.

While Toshiba’s decline was linked to internal mismanagement, its semiconductor division could never regain its top position in the global chip market.

Prior to US sanctions, it was the second largest chip maker in the world, ahead of tech giants like Intel and IBM.

Toshiba does, however, remain one of the largest semiconductor producers in Japan.

The first chip war

Around the mid-1980s when Toshiba was facing backlash for its business dealings with the Soviet Union, tensions were already high over the growing influence of Japanese firms in the US market.

Toyota and other Japanese automobile manufacturers had pushed many of the top brands like General Motors and Ford to the corner.