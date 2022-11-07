Education experts from across the world, who gathered in the Turkish city of Istanbul, have discussed and debated new global educational opportunities and initiatives in the post-pandemic world.

The two-day Istanbul Education Summit under the theme, "The Future of School: The Post-Pandemic Needs of Education," concluded on Saturday.

Education ministers from seven countries and education experts and authorities from across the world attended the event.

Academics and experts from UNESCO, Harvard University, Indiana University, and Cambridge University, as well as business entrepreneurs in the field of education, managers of world-renowned educational institutions, and curriculum experts discussed the future of education and new trends and transformations in schooling.

The conference opened with a video message by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

It was followed by speeches from education ministers from Cameroon, Zambia, Uzbekistan and Malawi.

On the second day of the summit, which the Turkish Maarif Foundation organised with Anadolu Agency and TRT as its communications partners, experts discussed topics like "Future of Covid Generation", "Differentiated Education" and "Alternative Searches in Education."

Education in post-pandemic world

EdX Business Development President John Schwartz said many institutions suddenly switched to a virtual education model during the global Covid-19 pandemic.