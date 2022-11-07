Italy has been preventing some irregular migrants who were rescued at sea from disembarking in the country, which global non-governmental organisations say is against international law.

Late on Sunday, Italian officials allowed only 357 of 572 irregular migrants on board a rescue boat to disembark, local media reported.

The ship Geo Barents, which had rescued migrants in recent weeks through its operations in the Mediterranean Sea and waited for days in the open sea for Italy to designate a safe harbour for their evacuation, was allowed to arrive in the port of Catania on Sunday evening.

Under a decree recently adopted by the right-wing coalition government led by Giorgia Meloni, not all of the 572 migrants on board were allowed to disembark.

According to local media, Italian authorities boarded the ship and evaluated the health of the migrants one by one and gave the green light to the disembarkation of only 357 of them who were considered vulnerable, while the other 215 remained on the ship.

Doctors Without Borders (MSF), which operates the ship, said in a statement that a rescue operation can only be considered complete when everyone is evacuated to safety.

It added that “selective and partial disembarkation, as proposed by the Italian authorities, cannot be considered legal under maritime law conventions.”

READ MORE:Hundreds of migrants brave severe cold in deadly Mediterranean journey

SOS Humanity to take legal action