The death toll from Tanzania's plane crash has jumped to 19, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has said, after the Precision Air flight with dozens of passengers aboard plunged into Lake Victoria while approaching the northwestern city of Bukoba.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa raised the death toll up from the three dead announced previously after Sunday morning's accident.

"All Tanzanians are with you in mourning the 19 people who lost lives during this accident," Majaliwa told a crowd after arriving at Bukoba airport, where the flight had been scheduled to land from financial capital Dar es Salaam.

Regional authorities earlier said that 26 survivors out of the 43 people on board flight PW 494 had been pulled to safety and taken to hospital in the lakeside city.

But Precision Air, a publicly-listed company which is Tanzania's largest private carrier, said in a statement that 24 people had survived the accident, with an airline official saying that the other two hospitalised patients were not aboard the plane to begin with.

"There are two people who were injured during rescue efforts who have been counted as survivors but they were not passengers," he said on condition of anonymity.

The airline said it had dispatched rescuers and investigators to the scene and expressed its "deepest sympathies" over the accident, which occurred at around 0553 GMT (08:53 am local time) on Sunday.

The company said the aircraft was an ATR 42-500, manufactured by Toulouse-based Franco-Italian firm ATR, and had 39 passengers -- including an infant -- and four crew members on board.

Emergency workers attempted to lift the aircraft out of the water using ropes, assisted by cranes as residents also sought to help.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan expressed her condolences to those affected by the accident, saying: "We pray to God to help us."

READ MORE:Expert team investigates deadly mystery illness in Tanzania