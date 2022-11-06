The 27th Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change), also known as COP27, kicks off on Sunday. Delegates including negotiators and civil society representatives from more than 200 countries are set to meet in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh from November 6 to 18.

The conference has been taking place every year since the UNFCCC was signed in 1992. In the 2015 Paris Agreement, 194 countries pledged to “pursue efforts” to limit global temperature rises to 1.5C. In its latest assessment report, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says climate change impacts are “hindering efforts to meet basic human needs and they threaten sustainable development across the globe.”

Although Russian delegates are expected to attend the conference, Vladimir Putin will not be at the conference. China and India will not attend the leaders' summit that opens the talks.

The Swedish activist Greta Thunberg has announced she would boycott the conference, calling it a “greenwashing” exercise.

This is only the fifth time a COP is held in Africa, despite the continent suffering some of the worst consequences of climate change, including drought affecting 17 million people in East Africa.

COP27 will pick up on some of the issues that were left pending at COP26, with the Egyptian presidency calling it the “implementation COP”.

These include climate finance for developing countries, a just transition to renewable energy for emerging nations, further commitments to reduce coal use, and emission reduction targets.

Mitigation

The gap between countries’ climate pledges and the scale of emissions cuts required to meet the Paris Agreement’s target of keeping warming below 2C or 1.5C will continue to feature prominently in the negotiations.

At COP26, countries agreed to set up a new “work programme” on cutting emissions – whose implementation will have to be finalized this year. Among the most contentious issues will be the decarbonization of major emitting sectors, including the fossil fuel industry.