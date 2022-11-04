WORLD
3 MIN READ
G7 agrees on 'coordination mechanism' to help Ukraine reconstruction
The group says Russia is trying to "terrorise the civilian population" of Ukraine with attacks against people and infrastructure, in particular energy and water facilities.
G7 agrees on 'coordination mechanism' to help Ukraine reconstruction
The G7 also expresses concern over Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent comments on nuclear weapons. / Reuters
November 4, 2022

The G7 has agreed a new structure to funnel aid to Ukraine to help rebuild infrastructure targeted by Russia, the group's foreign ministers have said after talks in Germany.

"Today we establish a G7 coordination mechanism to help Ukraine repair, restore and defend its critical energy and water infrastructure," the ministers said on Friday after a two-day meeting in the western city of Muenster.

The group said Russia was trying to "terrorise the civilian population" of Ukraine with attacks against people and infrastructure, in particular energy and water facilities.

"Indiscriminate attacks against civilian population and infrastructure constitute war crimes and we reiterate our determination to ensure full accountability for these and crimes against humanity," the ministers said in a statement.

The G7 also expressed concern over Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent comments on nuclear weapons and said any use of such arms would be met with "severe consequences".

"Russia's irresponsible nuclear rhetoric is unacceptable," they said.

READ MORE:G7 seeks coordinated, aligned policies on Ukraine conflict, China

Recommended

Third of Ukraine's power grid destroyed 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that Russia's campaign against Ukraine's energy network has left around 4.5 million people without power.

For weeks Russian forces have rained missiles and explosive drones onto Ukraine infrastructure, apparently hoping to turn sentiment among the Ukrainian public and its neighbours against the war during the cold of winter.

Russian strikes over the past month have destroyed around a third of the country's power stations. The Kiev government has urged Ukrainians to conserve electricity as much as possible.

READ MORE:Live blog: G7 calls on Russia to extend Ankara-brokered grain deal

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Death toll from Michigan church shooting rises to four
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA