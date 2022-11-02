The US and the United Nations have thanked Türkiye over the resumption of the Ankara-brokered Black Sea grain deal.

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "warmly welcomes the announcement from the Russian Federation on its resumed participation in the implementation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative to facilitate the safe navigation for exports of grain, foodstuffs and fertiliser from Ukraine," Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Wednesday.

"He is grateful for the diplomatic efforts of Türkiye, and thanks the UN Coordinator, Amir Abdulla, and his team for their work to keep this vital food supply line open," it said.

Cavusoglu-Blinken call

According to a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his US counterpart Antony Blinken discussed the latest developments in Ukraine, especially grain shipments via the Black Sea corridor.