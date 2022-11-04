TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
TRT World Digital wins four Lovie Awards
The awards are Europe’s highest honour for excellence in digital media as well as the most valued recognition granted by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences.
TRT World Digital wins four Lovie Awards
TRT World Digital wins four Lovie Awards / TRTWorld
November 4, 2022

TRT World Digital has won four awards in the 12th annual edition of the prestigious Lovie Awards, reaffirming the Turkish media organisation’s immaculate credentials as a torchbearer of “human-value journalism”.

The 2022 winners were officially announced on The Lovie Awards web page on Tuesday.

TRT World Digital won two Silver and two People’s Lovie Awards in Health, Science & Education, and in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion categories, taking the honours from among nearly 1,000 entries from 30 European countries.

TRT World’s digital video series ‘Scienticious’ was named the Silver Lovie winner in the Health, Science & Education category.

The four-episode award-winning series provides audiences with answers to common issues we face, ranging from the importance of our nervous system to the benefits of fasting.

Scienticious was also declared winner of the People’s Lovie Award for the same category.

The People’s Lovie Award was awarded after nearly 55,000 public votes were cast to determine the best video series in the same category.

Recommended

‘Thick Skin - The Story of 6 Pakistani Siblings with Albinism,’ another TRT World Digital video was also honoured with Silver Lovie Award in the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion category.

The project was also declared winner of People’s Lovie Award in the same category.

Human-value journalism

The awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), are Europe’s highest honour for excellence in digital media.

The Lovie Awards are the highest recognition granted by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, a global organisation of industry experts and technology innovators.

The Lovie Awards’ Gold, Silver and Bronze winners as chosen by IADAS members. In addition, winners of the online public vote for their favourite Finalists take home The People’s Lovie Award in each category.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years