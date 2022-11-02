Türkiye is in a strong position compared to the United States when it comes to the Black Sea grain deal, a State Department spokesperson has said after Russia suspended its participation in the Ankara-brokered agreement, raising fears of attacks on Ukrainian exports and the spectre of global food crisis.

"Türkiye obviously has more leverage than I think we do. UN has more leverage than we do," Ned Price told reporters on Tuesday.

Price said the UN's announcement of pausing its operations to monitor grain movement in the Black Sea has led to uncertainty. "We will have to see how long that lasts," he said.

Price said he does not think there is an alternative to the Black Sea grain export initiative and Washington wants Russia to make it clear that it will not target ships carrying grains in the region.

Price said the US is looking for "just a statement [from Moscow] that ships won't be subject to military operations."

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul on July 22 to maintain Black Sea grain exports after it was stopped following Russia's aggression on Ukraine on February 24.

On Saturday, Russia halted its participation in the deal following a drone attack on the Crimean naval port of Sevastopol that it blamed on Kiev. Since then Moscow has been demanding "real guarantees" from Ukraine before returning to the deal.

READ MORE:Grain deal, prisoner swap: Why Türkiye is praised for peacebuilding