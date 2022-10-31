The Turkish defence chief has urged Russia to rethink its decision to suspend the Black Sea grain deal, underscoring the significance of resuming the grain corridor agreement reached this July.

Türkiye's National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar told his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu on Monday that the continuity of the landmark agreement carries great importance.

The resumption of exports from Ukraine has played a key role in alleviating the global food crisis.

“Russia’s decision to suspend the grain shipment initiative, which is a purely humanitarian activity that should be separated from conflict conditions, should be reconsidered,” Akar told Shoigu over the phone, according to a National Defence Ministry statement.

Just as it has done so far, Akar said, Türkiye will continue to do its part to ensure peace in the region and to promote the availability of humanitarian aid under the leadership of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Earlier on Monday, Erdogan said Türkiye will continue its efforts to find a solution to the global food crisis, as it has done so far, despite Russia suspending its participation in the deal.

"Although Russia is hesitant in this regard as the same facilities are not provided for itself, we will continue our efforts to serve humanity," he said.

Later in the night, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, too, discussed over the phone the security corridor established for the Black Sea grain deal.

Türkiye, the United Nations, Russia and Ukraine signed an Ankara-brokered agreement on July 22 in Istanbul to resume Black Sea grain exports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February.

Russia said over the weekend that it was suspending its participation in the grain agreement after Moscow accused Ukraine of a "massive" drone attack on its Black Sea Fleet in Crimea.

Ukraine has labelled the Russian charges as a "false pretext".

Since August 1, more than 9.2 million tons of grain have been carried by 408 ships under the deal, including wheat, corn and barley, according to Turkish National Defence Ministry sources.