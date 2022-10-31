TÜRKİYE
Erdogan: Türkiye will continue efforts to ease global food crisis
Following Russia's withdrawal, Türkiye said National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar continues to negotiate and coordinate with his counterparts for the resumption of Black Sea grain exports.
Erdogan's remarks comes after Russia on Saturday announced its suspension from the Türkiye-brokered Black Sea grain export deal. / AA
October 31, 2022

Türkiye will continue its efforts to find a solution to the global food crisis, as it has done so far, despite Russia's withdrawal from a UN-backed deal, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"With the joint mechanism that we have ensured to be established in Istanbul, we have provided a relative reduction in the food crisis by offering 9.3 million tons of Ukrainian wheat to the service of the world," Erdogan said on Monday at the 8th Turkish Medical World Congress in Istanbul.

He highlighted, "As it is known, about one third of the world wheat production is carried out by Ukraine and Russia. You are the closest witness of our efforts to deliver these wheats to countries facing a threat of starvation."

The president added, "Although Russia is hesitant in this regard as the same facilities are not provided for itself, we will continue our efforts to serve humanity."

Erdogan's remarks came after Russia on Saturday announced its suspension from the Türkiye-brokered Black Sea grain export deal.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement on July 22 in Istanbul to resume Black Sea grain exports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February. 

A Joint Coordination Center with officials from the three countries and the UN has been set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.

Following Russia's withdrawal, Türkiye said National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar continues to negotiate and coordinate with his counterparts for the resumption of Black Sea grain exports.

SOURCE:AA
