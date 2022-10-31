The death toll from a storm that battered the Philippines in recent days has risen to 98, the national disaster agency said on Monday, as more bodies are retrieved.

Just over half of the fatalities were from a series of flash floods and landslides that destroyed villages on the southern island of Mindanao on Friday.

"We have shifted our operation from search and rescue to retrieval operation because the chances of survival after two days is almost nil," said Naguib Sinarimbo, civil defence chief of the Bangsamoro region in Mindanao.

As rescue teams searched through mud and debris for more bodies, survivors of Tropical Storm Nalgae continued the heartbreaking task of cleaning up their sodden homes.

