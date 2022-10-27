WORLD
Frontex admits it acted with Greece in cruel treatment of asylum seekers
The EU’s European Border and Coast Guard Agency Frontex has admitted to acting together with Greece in the illegal pushbacks of migrants.
The EU agency says it has set forth an action plan to correct the mistakes of the past and present. / Reuters
October 27, 2022

Charged with pushback cases in the Aegean Sea, Frontex has admitted that it has been a part of Greece’s inhumane treatment of asylum seekers. 

Suggesting that pushbacks were the practices of the past, Frontex, the EU's European Border and Coast Guard Agency, said in a statement that they set forth an action plan with Greece to correct the mistakes of the past and present.

Frontex's statement is considered as an admission that the agency and Greece acted together in pushback events, in which thousands of people's money and belongings were stolen and they were exposed to harassment and violence, and even left to death by sinking their boats.

It is also important to not that Frontex did not refute the aforementioned findings in the report, rather down played them by suggesting "these were practices made in the past".

Türkiye and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable people, including women and children.

