Lebanon's parliament has failed for a fourth time to elect a successor to President Michel Aoun, with lawmakers divided over a candidate opposed by the powerful Hezbollah movement.

A total of 50 lawmakers in Lebanon's 128-seat parliament left their votes blank on Monday, many from the Iran-backed Hezbollah and its allies.

Their rivals mostly backed lawmaker Michel Moawad, whose father Rene Moawad was a former president.

He has emerged as a frontrunner since parliament first met to name a president last month.

But Moawad, who won 39 votes on Monday, was still was far short the 86 ballots needed – two-thirds of seats – to win.

University professor and activist Issam Khalife took 10 votes, cast by independent lawmakers who emerged from a mass 2019 anti-government protest movement, as well as others.

But the required quorum was lost before a second round could be held, after some lawmakers walked out – a recurring scenario in past votes.

"Systematic disruption"

Moawad's supporters accused Hezbollah and its allies of obstructing a second round of voting to negotiate with other blocs, effectively preventing the election.

"No bloc in parliament can impose a president, not Hezbollah nor anyone else," said Elias Hankash, a lawmaker from the Kataeb Party that supports Moawad.

Hankash accused lawmakers who left parliament of "systematic disruption", because there were not enough lawmakers to make a vote legitimate.