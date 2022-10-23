WORLD
3 MIN READ
Uganda reports more Ebola cases as containment efforts continue
At least 65 people have been infected and 27 killed by the outbreak of the Sudan variant of Ebola in Uganda, which had its last outbreak of the virus in 2019.
Uganda reports more Ebola cases as containment efforts continue
The new cases came days after the information ministry said the country's Ebola outbreak was coming under control. / AP
October 23, 2022

Two more people in an isolation unit of Uganda's main hospital have tested positive for Ebola, bringing total cases recorded in the facility to five.

"Two more contacts to the Kassanda case, who are quarantined in Mulago Isolation facility, tested positive for Ebola yesterday..." Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng said tweeted on Sunday.

She added the two had been transferred to a treatment unit at a hospital in Entebbe, 41 km (25 miles) away.

Aceng said on Saturday that three patients among 60 people in isolation at Kampala's Mulago Hospital tested positive for the disease a day earlier.

She had said the three infected people had been in contact with a patient from Kassanda district in central Uganda who had died in Mulago.

The five confirmed cases in Kampala are the first known transmission of the virus in the city.

READ MORE:Uganda declares first Ebola death since 2019

Recommended

Sudan variant

The Kampala cases came days after the information ministry said the country's Ebola outbreak was coming under control and was expected to be over by the end of the year.

The government has introduced a three-week lockdown around the Mubende and Kassanda districts in central Uganda, the epicentre of the outbreak of the Sudan variant of the Ebola virus.

A government statement on Friday said the outbreak had by then infected 65 people and killed 27.

It was not clear if the numbers included the three first new Kampala cases.

The government said last week two other cases of Ebola confirmed in Kampala had come from Mubende and were regarded as originating there, not the capital.

READ MORE: Here are six infectious diseases we should probably keep an eye on

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Death toll from Michigan church shooting rises to four
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar