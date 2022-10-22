Thousands of Colombians have rallied nationwide against a proposed reform that would raise taxes on the upper classes to pay for social programmes.

The legislation is being pushed by President Gustavo Petro, the South American country's first elected leftist president.

"Today, we ask the government to take into account the productive sector of the country, to understand that tax reform is not needed in the way they are doing it," businessman Alvaro Aparicio, 58, told the AFP news agency in Bogota on Saturday.

Wearing white and waving the national flag, people also took to the streets in Cali, Barranquilla, Medellin and other cities against the bill pushed by Petro, who took office in August.

Congress is debating the reform, which would raise taxes on the upper classes to finance programmes to fight poverty and inequality.

READ MORE:Gustavo Petro sworn in as Colombia’s first leftist president

Challenges to tackle